2H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Valimaki has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
    • Sami Valimaki has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki is averaging -1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.299 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki has a -0.078 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63300.7295.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.32%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 342 points, Valimaki currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2990.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.078-1.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.266-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1380.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.095-1.453

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7667-70-76-73+6--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6876-68-70-79+9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-69-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4370-67-73-75-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-70-75-64-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta264-67-67-69-17300
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-67E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5471-72-69-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
