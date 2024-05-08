Sami Valimaki betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.