Sami Valimaki betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Valimaki has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging -1.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.299 this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki has a -0.078 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|300.7
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has played 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 342 points, Valimaki currently ranks 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916. He finished second in that tournament.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.299
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.078
|-1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.266
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.138
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.095
|-1.453
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
