Sam Ryder betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging 1.000 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.444 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.366 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|285.6
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Ryder has compiled 215 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.159 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.444
|-1.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.366
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.333
|-2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.295
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.115
|-2.237
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.