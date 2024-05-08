PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ryder has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging 1.000 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.444 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder sports a 0.366 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has registered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171285.6290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.15%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Ryder has compiled 215 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.401.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.159 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.444-1.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3660.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.333-2.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2951.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.115-2.237

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.