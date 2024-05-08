S.Y. Noh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 4.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.