2H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    S.Y. Noh enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Noh at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 4.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -1.567 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noh .

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73303.7291.8
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%74.69%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.0
    Par Breakers6022.88%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%9.26%

    Noh's best finishes

    • Noh took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Noh's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -11 and finished 32nd.
    • Noh's 184 points last season ranked him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190-0.624-5.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.3350.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.010-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2244.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-0.743-1.567

    Noh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7460-74-73-70-73
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-68-74-70-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-67-68-76-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-66-72-70-54
    July 27-303M Open6969-69-74-70-23
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-69-73-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D70E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3268-72-70-67-1112
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5969-66-73-67-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

