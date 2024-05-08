2H AGO
S.Y. Noh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
S.Y. Noh enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Noh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging 4.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -1.567 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.7
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|60
|22.88%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|9.26%
Noh's best finishes
- Noh took part in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times (66.7%).
- Last season Noh's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -11 and finished 32nd.
- Noh's 184 points last season ranked him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|190
|-0.624
|-5.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.335
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.010
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|4.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.743
|-1.567
Noh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|60-74-73-70
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-68-74-70
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-67-68-76
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
