S.H. Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a fourth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 4.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.250.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|300.9
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|26.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Kim has accumulated 267 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.274
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.250
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.394
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.558
|3.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.428
|4.296
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.