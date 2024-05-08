PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    S.H. Kim enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a fourth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 4.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.274 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.250.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60300.9306.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.33%
    Putts Per Round126.7
    Par Breakers1%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Kim has accumulated 267 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.274-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.2500.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.3940.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5583.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4284.296

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

