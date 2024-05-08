S.H. Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.