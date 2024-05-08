Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryo Hisatsune hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season, which ranks 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.125 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.6
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 217 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.480 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.165
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.125
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.307
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.006
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.273
|1.219
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
