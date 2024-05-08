PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 1.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season, which ranks 126th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.125 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.6293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.19%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 217 points, Hisatsune currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.480 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.165-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.125-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3070.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0060.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2731.219

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

