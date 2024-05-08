Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.480 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 3.460. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.