Ryan Moore betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- Ryan Moore has averaged 286.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -2.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 2.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a 0.656 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|284.8
|286.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Moore sits 125th in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.070
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.656
|3.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.143
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.714
|-2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.155
|2.656
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
