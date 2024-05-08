Ryan Moore betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.