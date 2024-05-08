PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • Ryan Moore has averaged 286.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -2.423 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 2.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore sports a 0.656 average that ranks 10th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 179th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173284.8286.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Moore sits 125th in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.305 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0700.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6563.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1430.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.714-2.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1552.656

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

