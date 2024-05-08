Ryan McCormick betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick will compete in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 41st-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- McCormick has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
- McCormick has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -4.171 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.672 this season (177th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 32nd, while his 47.3% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a -0.307 mark (142nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.2
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Currently, McCormick sits 188th in the FedExCup standings with 32 points.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.026.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.673. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- McCormick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 38th in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.672
|-2.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.307
|-0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.028
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.061
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.890
|-4.171
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.