Ryan McCormick betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 62nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

McCormick has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan McCormick has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.

McCormick has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.