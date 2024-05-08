Ryan Fox betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Fox's recent performances
- In his last five events, Fox has an average finish of 58th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Fox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +6 over his last five appearances.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 308.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -0.634 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging -3.139 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.340 ranks 151st on TOUR this season, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.056. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.8
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.46%
Fox's best finishes
- While Fox hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- Currently, Fox has 126 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.340
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.056
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.244
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.081
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.559
|-3.139
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
