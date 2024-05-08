Ryan Fox betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.268 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.812. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 41st in that event).