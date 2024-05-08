Ryan Brehm betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five events, Brehm has an average finish of 63rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.157 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.605. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|304.5
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
- With 159 points, Brehm currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
- Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.157
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.605
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.514
|-2.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.044
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.232
|-2.237
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
