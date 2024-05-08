Ryan Brehm betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five events, Brehm has an average finish of 63rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting.