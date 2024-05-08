PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Brehm has an average finish of 63rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.157 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.605. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38304.5311.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.13%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
    • With 159 points, Brehm currently sits 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935.
    • Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.807.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576), which ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1571.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.605-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.514-2.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.044-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.232-2.237

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

