2H AGO

Russell Knox betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament, Russell Knox missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Knox at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Knox's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Knox finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Knox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knox .

    Knox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182285.3286.6
    Greens in Regulation %571.69%52.31%
    Putts Per Round19030.0331.1
    Par Breakers14720.61%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%12.96%

    Knox's best finishes

    • Knox, who participated in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
    • Last season Knox's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -10 and finished 28th.
    • With 219 points last season, Knox ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.293-

    Knox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7269-72-76-76+133
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4968-68-70-66-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-69-67-72-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

