Russell Knox betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his most recent tournament, Russell Knox missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Knox's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knox finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Knox has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knox has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|285.3
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|71.69%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|190
|30.03
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|147
|20.61%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|12.96%
Knox's best finishes
- Knox, who participated in 36 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season Knox's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -10 and finished 28th.
- With 219 points last season, Knox ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.293
|-
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|72
|69-72-76-76
|+13
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-69-67-72
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
