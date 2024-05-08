Roger Sloan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Roger Sloan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sloan is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.306, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Sloan has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|290.5
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
- Currently, Sloan sits 195th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.335 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.305 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.214, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.355
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.306
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.598
|2.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.214
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.276
|-0.487
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
