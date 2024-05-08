Roger Sloan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.335 mark ranked 40th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.305 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.214, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.