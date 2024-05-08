PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Roger Sloan of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Roger Sloan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • Roger Sloan has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sloan is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sloan .

    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.355 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 141st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.306, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Sloan has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149290.5295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.90%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.27%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 30%.
    • Currently, Sloan sits 195th in the FedExCup standings with 21 points.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.335 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.305 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.214, which ranked 40th in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.
    • Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.355-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.306-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5982.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.214-0.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.276-0.487

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7968-68-70-74-4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-70-73-70-6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

