Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.895. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.