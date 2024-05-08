Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Robert MacIntyre looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
MacIntyre's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre is averaging 0.782 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of -2.128 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145, which ranks 76th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a -0.129 mark (117th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 146th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.8
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
- MacIntyre, who has 188 points, currently ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.895. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.145
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.129
|-2.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.044
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.356
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.296
|-2.128
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
