Robby Shelton betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Robby Shelton missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shelton is averaging -2.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.674 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 93rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.016, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Shelton has registered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.8
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.24%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Shelton has compiled 82 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.155, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 35th in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.674
|-2.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.016
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.378
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.154
|-1.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.435
|-2.472
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
