Robby Shelton betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    In his last tournament, Robby Shelton missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.563 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shelton is averaging -2.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.674 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 93rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.016, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Shelton has registered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 121st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.8290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.14%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.24%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Shelton has compiled 82 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.155, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 35th in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.674-2.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0160.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3781.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.154-1.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.435-2.472

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

