Robby Shelton betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a -0.931 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 60th in that event.

Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.372. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.155, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 35th in the field.