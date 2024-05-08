PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richy Werenski betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Richy Werenski of the United States chips to the 12th green during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Richy Werenski struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Werenski's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -4.401 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Werenski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.5297.3
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%66.67%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.6
    Par Breakers9122.00%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%15.48%

    Werenski's best finishes

    • Werenski did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 36 tournaments).
    • In those 36 tournaments, he had a 41.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Werenski's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
    • With 217 points last season, Werenski ranked 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-3.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.1380.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-4.401

    Werenski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5971-69-72-72-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

