Richy Werenski betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Richy Werenski of the United States chips to the 12th green during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Richy Werenski struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Werenski's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -4.401 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|15.48%
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 36 tournaments).
- In those 36 tournaments, he had a 41.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Werenski's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -18 and finished 11th in that event.
- With 217 points last season, Werenski ranked 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-3.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-4.401
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.