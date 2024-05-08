Richy Werenski betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five tournaments, Werenski has an average finish of 57th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Werenski has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

Richy Werenski has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Putting.