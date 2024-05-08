PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Richard Hoey struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.297, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 181st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27307.1309.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.93%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 41.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Hoey, who has 84 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.323 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6842.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2970.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.365-1.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.858-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.2421.225

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.