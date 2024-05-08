Richard Hoey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.323 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.