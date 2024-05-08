Richard Hoey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Richard Hoey struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 1.225 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 50th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.297, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 181st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 41.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Hoey, who has 84 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.323 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025 (he finished 56th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.684
|2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.297
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.365
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.858
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.242
|1.225
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
