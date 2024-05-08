Raul Pereda betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.327 mark ranked in the field.

Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.773.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.959.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.