Raul Pereda betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pereda has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Pereda finished 78th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 5 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Raul Pereda has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda has an average of 1.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -3.389 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
- Pereda has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.285 this season (186th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.5 yards) ranks 177th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pereda ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.525. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Pereda has delivered a 0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|282.5
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|12.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 20% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- With 9 points, Pereda currently sits 209th in the FedExCup standings.
Pereda's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pereda's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.327 mark ranked in the field.
- Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.773.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pereda's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.959.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Pereda posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.819, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Pereda posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-1.285
|-2.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.525
|-1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.358
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.746
|1.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.422
|-3.389
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
