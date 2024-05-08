Rafael Campos betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.

Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.