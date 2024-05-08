2H AGO
Rafael Campos betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Campos at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Campos' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -1.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Campos .
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|304.3
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- Currently, Campos sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.316
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.032
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.242
|-1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.031
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.011
|-1.945
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.