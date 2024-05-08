PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Rafael Campos enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a ninth-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Campos' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Campos has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -1.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316 (42nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39304.3301.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.25%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.87%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Campos sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.316-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.032-0.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.242-1.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0310.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.011-1.945

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.