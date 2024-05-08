Pierceson Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his most recent competition, Pierceson Coody missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.690, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.0
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody, who has played 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Currently, Coody has 47 points, placing him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.753 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.117 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.609), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.404
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.690
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.545
|-1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.369
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.270
|-1.831
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
