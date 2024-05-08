PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition, Pierceson Coody missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging -1.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.404 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 173rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.690, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.0310.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.56%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody, who has played 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Currently, Coody has 47 points, placing him 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.753 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.117 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.609), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 57th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.404-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.690-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.545-1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3690.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.270-1.831

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-75+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

