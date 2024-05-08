Pierceson Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 0.753 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.117 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.609), which ranked 10th in the field.