Kevin Yu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Kevin Yu of Taiwan putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Yu's recent performances
- In his last five events, Yu finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Yu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -2.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 0.059 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.842, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 14th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.409 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.1
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Yu's best finishes
- While Yu hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- With 330 points, Yu currently ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.336 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.842
|3.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.409
|1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.708
|-2.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.661
|-2.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.118
|0.059
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
