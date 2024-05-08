PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Kevin Yu of Taiwan putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Yu's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Yu finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Yu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -2.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 0.059 in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.842, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 14th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu owns a 0.409 mark (36th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.661 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.1316.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.91%
    Putts Per Round130.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Yu's best finishes

    • While Yu hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
    • With 330 points, Yu currently ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.336 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8423.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4091.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.708-2.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.661-2.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1180.059

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
