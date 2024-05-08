Kevin Yu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.336 mark ranked 27th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.893, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.