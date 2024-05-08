Patton Kizzire betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 24th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 24th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.497.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.5
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|74.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.10%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Kizzire has compiled 113 points, which ranks him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.186.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.457, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.255
|-2.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.497
|4.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.465
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.097
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.319
|0.614
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.