2H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 24th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 24th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.542 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 65th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 25th on TOUR with a mark of 0.497.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.5289.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%74.36%
    Putts Per Round131.5
    Par Breakers1%24.36%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.10%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire, who has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Kizzire has compiled 113 points, which ranks him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.186.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.457, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.255-2.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4974.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.465-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.097-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.3190.614

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

