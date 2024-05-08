Patton Kizzire betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 5.082 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.186.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.457, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.