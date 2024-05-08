Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Fishburn's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Fishburn finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He finished -11 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -2.453 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 ranks 31st on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn sports a -0.894 mark (179th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|305.6
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times (27.3%).
- Currently, Fishburn has 100 points, placing him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.833 mark ranked in the field.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 0.154 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.383 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.369
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.894
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.990
|-1.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.121
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.393
|-2.453
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
