2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Parker Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Parker Coody struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Coody's recent performances

    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Parker Coody has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -1.275 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 45th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 32nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.463, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Coody's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45302.8302.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.72%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Although Coody hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 135 points, Coody currently ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.103-1.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4630.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.062-1.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1680.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.130-1.275

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-67-74-64-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7468-70-68-73-12
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-68-69-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2571-67-71-73-630
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2472-68-67-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-66-70-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6769-73-74-72+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-69-76+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-67-69-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

