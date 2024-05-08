Parker Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Parker Coody struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Parker Coody has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -1.275 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.103, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 45th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 32nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.463, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.8
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Coody's best finishes
- Although Coody hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 135 points, Coody currently ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.103
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.463
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.062
|-1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.168
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.130
|-1.275
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
