Parker Coody betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.547, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 58th in that event).