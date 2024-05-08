PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nico Echavarria betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Nico Echavarria hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 24th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -0.150 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season, which ranks 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 154th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.388, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159289.1291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.061-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.388-2.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.047-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.255-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.241-2.958

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

