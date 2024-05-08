Nico Echavarria betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Nico Echavarria hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 24th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -0.150 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.958 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 this season, which ranks 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 154th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.388, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Echavarria has registered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|289.1
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
- Currently, Echavarria sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.061
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.388
|-2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.047
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.255
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.241
|-2.958
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
