Nick Watney betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Nick Watney of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Nick Watney enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Watney's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Watney has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging 1.267 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -3.620 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|188
|18.49%
|18.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|16.37%
|19.44%
Watney's best finishes
- Watney, who participated in 30 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
- With 96 points last season, Watney ranked 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|193
|-1.343
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.191
|-2.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.181
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.193
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|192
|-1.908
|-3.620
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
