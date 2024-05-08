PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Nick Watney of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Nick Watney of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Watney's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Watney has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Watney has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging 1.267 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -3.620 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138295.8296.3
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%65.00%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.4
    Par Breakers18818.49%18.33%
    Bogey Avoidance18116.37%19.44%

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney, who participated in 30 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Watney had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
    • With 96 points last season, Watney ranked 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee193-1.343-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.191-2.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.181-0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.1931.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total192-1.908-3.620

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC80-75+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5672-68-71-69-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.