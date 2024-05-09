Matt Atkins betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Matt Atkins looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Atkins' recent performances
- In his last five events, Atkins has an average finish of 32nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Atkins has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- Matt Atkins has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Atkins is averaging -3.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Atkins is averaging 0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Atkins' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.0
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|69.23%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.75
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|6.94%
|10.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Atkins' best finishes
- Atkins played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Atkins put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He shot -2 and finished 29th (five shots back of the winner).
Atkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.572
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Atkins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-66-65-68
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|29
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Atkins as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
