Nick Hardy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.