2H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hardy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging 1.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 0.635 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.1305.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.32%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Hardy, who has 98 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1970.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1330.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.552-1.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1361.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3520.635

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

