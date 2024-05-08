Nick Hardy betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hardy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging 1.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of 0.635 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 this season, which ranks 64th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.133.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.1
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.32%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Hardy, who has 98 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.197
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.133
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.552
|-1.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.136
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.352
|0.635
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.