Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Nicholas Lindheim struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Lindheim's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Lindheim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lindheim is averaging -3.453 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.7
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's best finishes
- Lindheim has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut zero times.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.453
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
