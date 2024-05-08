Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Lindheim has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.