PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Morgan Deneen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Fortinet Championship, Morgan Deneen struggled, failing to make the cut at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Deneen at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Deneen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Deneen has an average finish of 77th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Deneen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Morgan Deneen has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Deneen is averaging -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Deneen is averaging -4.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Deneen .

    Deneen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-317.1317.2
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%19.91%
    Putts Per Round-29.7529.8
    Par Breakers-18.06%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.44%19.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Deneen's best finishes

    • Deneen played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.

    Deneen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.789

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Deneen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic12475+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Deneen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.