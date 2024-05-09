Morgan Deneen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Deneen has an average finish of 77th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Deneen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Morgan Deneen has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Deneen is averaging -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.