Morgan Deneen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At the Fortinet Championship, Morgan Deneen struggled, failing to make the cut at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Deneen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Deneen has an average finish of 77th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Deneen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Morgan Deneen has averaged 317.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Deneen is averaging -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Deneen is averaging -4.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Deneen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|317.1
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|19.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Deneen's best finishes
- Deneen played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Deneen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.789
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Deneen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|124
|75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Deneen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
