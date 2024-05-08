Michael Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.