2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Michael Kim of the United States putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.613 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 76th, while his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.078. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76299.9308.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round127.8
    Par Breakers1%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.15%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 221 points, Kim currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.613-1.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0780.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.059-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1531.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.4410.264

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

