Michael Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Michael Kim of the United States putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Michael Kim enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.613 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 76th, while his 53.4% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 82nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.078. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|299.9
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 221 points, Kim currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.223.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.613
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.078
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.059
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.153
|1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.441
|0.264
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.