McClure Meissner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Meissner has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.

McClure Meissner has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.