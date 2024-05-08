PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition, McClure Meissner missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • McClure Meissner has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meissner is averaging 2.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner has a -0.100 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner's 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51302.5303.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.29%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Meissner has collected 133 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 2.136.
    • Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.593. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
    • Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1420.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.100-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3991.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0191.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1752.475

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

