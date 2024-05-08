McClure Meissner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his last competition, McClure Meissner missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meissner is averaging 2.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner has a -0.100 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|302.5
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.29%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Meissner has collected 133 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 2.136.
- Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 2.110.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.593. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.142
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.100
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.399
|1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.019
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.175
|2.475
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.