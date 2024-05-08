Max Greyserman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Max Greyserman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is trying for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 310.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 1.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.085 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 26th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 79th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.103, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.2
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Greyserman's best finishes
- While Greyserman hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- Currently, Greyserman ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings with 226 points.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.487 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.085
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.103
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.049
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.123
|1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.189
|1.014
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.