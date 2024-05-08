Max Greyserman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.487 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277). That ranked eighth in the field.