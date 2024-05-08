Matti Schmid betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Matti Schmid struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 2.231 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.788 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.089 this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.110, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|303.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Schmid's best finishes
- While Schmid hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- As of now, Schmid has compiled 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.053. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.089
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.110
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.265
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.192
|2.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.093
|2.788
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
