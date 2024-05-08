PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Matti Schmid struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 2.231 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 2.788 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.089 this season, which ranks 82nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.110, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41303.5306.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.81%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • While Schmid hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • As of now, Schmid has compiled 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.053. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0890.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1100.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.265-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1922.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0932.788

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

