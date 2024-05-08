Matti Schmid betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.186. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.053. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.