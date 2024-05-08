2H AGO
Matt Wallace betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Matt Wallace will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a fourth-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.424 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 78th, while his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.129 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wallace's 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.7
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 208 points, Wallace currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.255.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.424
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.129
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.201
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.205
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.111
|0.482
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
