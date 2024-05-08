Matt Wallace betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.

Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.255.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.