2H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a fourth-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -12.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.424 this season (163rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 78th, while his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.129 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wallace's 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.7300.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.68%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 208 points, Wallace currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.255.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace posted his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 4.490. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.424-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1290.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.2010.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.205-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1110.482

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
