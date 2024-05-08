Martin Trainer betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Trainer's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -4.901 in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.5
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.901
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
