Martin Laird betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that event, he missed the cut.

Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).