Martin Laird betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Martin Laird of Scotland putts on the eleventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Martin Laird hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 48th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 1.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 1.440 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.342 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 166th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 113th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.112, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.8
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Laird's best finishes
- While Laird hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Currently, Laird has 155 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.342
|-1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.112
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.352
|0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.247
|1.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.146
|1.440
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
