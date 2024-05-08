PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Martin Laird of Scotland putts on the eleventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 48th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Laird has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 1.817 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 1.440 in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.342 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 166th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 113th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.112, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166286.8285.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.83%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.11%

    Laird's best finishes

    • While Laird hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Currently, Laird has 155 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at 0.302. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.342-1.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.1120.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3520.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2471.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1461.440

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

