Lanto Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 22nd, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.240 mark (57th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|307.9
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Griffin sits 176th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 51st in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.152
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.240
|3.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.411
|-1.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.308
|-1.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.326
|0.300
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
