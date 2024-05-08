Lanto Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that tournament.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.