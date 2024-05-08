PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: Lanto Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Griffin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 22nd, while his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.240 mark (57th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22307.9308.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%74.38%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin, who has taken part in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Griffin sits 176th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.867. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 0.972.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 51st in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1520.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2403.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.411-1.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.308-1.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.3260.300

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
