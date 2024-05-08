PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Streelman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Betting Profile

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kevin Streelman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging -1.325 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.789 in his past five tournaments.
    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.143.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136292.5290.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.76%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.97%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Streelman has 51 points, ranking him 177th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.557 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.239-1.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1430.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.060-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.491-1.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.934-2.789

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

