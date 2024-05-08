Kevin Streelman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Kevin Streelman struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -1.325 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.789 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 ranks 140th on TOUR this season, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.143.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 162nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292.5
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.97%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Streelman has 51 points, ranking him 177th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.557 mark ranked 33rd in the field.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.239
|-1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.143
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.060
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.491
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.934
|-2.789
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
