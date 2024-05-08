Kevin Streelman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.557 mark ranked 33rd in the field.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.272 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.306 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.