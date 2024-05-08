PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Kevin Kisner enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 70th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 70th.
    • He has carded an average score of +4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -5.461 in his past five tournaments.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.053 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 175th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.730, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179282.4284.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.16%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.86%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Kisner has 9 points, placing him 209th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.102. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.550. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.354, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee184-1.053-3.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.730-1.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.605-1.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1050.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total186-2.283-5.461

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-79+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

