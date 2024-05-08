Kevin Kisner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Kevin Kisner enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, trying for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 70th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 70th.
- He has carded an average score of +4 over his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 284.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -5.461 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.053 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 175th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.730, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|282.4
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.16%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Kisner has 9 points, placing him 209th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.102. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.550. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.354, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.053
|-3.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.730
|-1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.605
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.105
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-2.283
|-5.461
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
