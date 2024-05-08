Kevin Kisner betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.102. He missed the cut in that event.

Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.550. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652. He missed the cut in that event.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.354, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.