Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.454 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a -1.466 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.