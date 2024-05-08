2H AGO
Kevin Dougherty betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Kevin Dougherty enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dougherty hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 315.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty is averaging 0.796 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of 1.521 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.987 ranks first on TOUR this season, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty owns a -0.080 mark (106th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dougherty's 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.9
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Dougherty has 63 points, ranking him 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.454 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437. He finished 38th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a -1.466 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.987
|3.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.080
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.754
|-2.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.106
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.258
|1.521
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
