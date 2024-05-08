2H AGO
Kelly Kraft betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Kelly Kraft will compete in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Latest odds for Kraft at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Kraft's recent performances
- Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 5.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Kraft .
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|287.3
|285.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.98%
|77.47%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|117
|21.48%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.57%
|8.64%
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft, who played 31 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 48.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Kraft's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot -17 and finished 13th in that event.
- With 103 points last season, Kraft finished 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.198
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.245
|4.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.292
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.308
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.427
|5.368
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|69-67-77-67
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|65-71-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.