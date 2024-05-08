Kelly Kraft betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.

Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kraft has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.