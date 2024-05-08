PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kelly Kraft betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Kelly Kraft will compete in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kraft's recent performances

    • Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kraft has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • Kelly Kraft has averaged 285.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kraft is averaging 5.368 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180287.3285.4
    Greens in Regulation %10066.98%77.47%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.2
    Par Breakers11721.48%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.57%8.64%

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft, who played 31 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 48.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Kraft's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot -17 and finished 13th in that event.
    • With 103 points last season, Kraft finished 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.1980.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.2454.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.2920.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.308-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.4275.368

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7969-67-77-67-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3865-71-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-71-67-70-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

