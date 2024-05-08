K.H. Lee betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
K.H. Lee hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 75th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.221. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.0
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.35%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- Lee, who has 300 points, currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.039
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.221
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.160
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.141
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.119
|1.271
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
