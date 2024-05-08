PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    K.H. Lee hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 59th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lee is averaging 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 this season (89th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 75th, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 131st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.221. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.0301.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.05%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • Lee, who has 300 points, currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0390.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.221-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1600.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1410.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1191.271

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

