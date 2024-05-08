K.H. Lee betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.345.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.017.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.406 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.