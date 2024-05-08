Justin Suh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.