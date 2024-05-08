PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Justin Suh enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Justin Suh has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 2.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.918 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80299.5304.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.80%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.59%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Suh has compiled 56 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.096-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.918-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.537-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.7442.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.807-0.628

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-68-73-74+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-70-66-74-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-66-77-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open2769-69-72-72+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-66-72-68-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7865-72-73-74-42
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

