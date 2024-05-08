Justin Suh betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Justin Suh enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Justin Suh has averaged 304.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 2.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suh is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.5 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.918 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|299.5
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.59%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Suh has compiled 56 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.828. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.514 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.390 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.096
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.918
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.537
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.744
|2.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.807
|-0.628
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.