Justin Lower betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Justin Lower ended the weekend at -15, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 seeking a better finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Lower's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lower is averaging 2.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.348 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|296.6
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
- Lower, who has 368 points, currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that event, he finished third.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 13th in the field at 3.864. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.129
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.348
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.035
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.152
|1.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.335
|2.177
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.