2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Justin Lower ended the weekend at -15, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Lower's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 1.736 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lower is averaging 2.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 ranks 120th on TOUR this season, and his 58.6% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.348 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99296.6298.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.97%
    Putts Per Round128.0
    Par Breakers1%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
    • Lower, who has 368 points, currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that event, he finished third.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 13th in the field at 3.864. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.129-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3481.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.035-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1521.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3352.177

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

