Justin Lower betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that event, he finished third.

Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 13th in the field at 3.864. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.