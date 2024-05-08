Josh Teater betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five events, Teater has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.

Josh Teater has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Teater has an average of -2.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.