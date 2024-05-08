Josh Teater betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Josh Teater of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Josh Teater looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five events, Teater has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Josh Teater has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -2.462 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -4.178 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.473 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.416, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Teater's -0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 183rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Teater's best finishes
- Teater, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 18.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Teater, who has 7 points, currently sits 213th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.110 mark ranked in the field.
- Teater delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 39th in the field at 1.237. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.555 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.090, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 58th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.473
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.416
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.323
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.939
|-2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.505
|-4.178
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.