PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.764 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 16th, and his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.148, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16309.0315.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.29%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 123 points, Bramlett currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.829 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2660.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.148-0.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1742.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.017-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3091.764

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.