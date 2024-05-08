Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 315.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.764 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.0 yards) ranks 16th, and his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.148, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Bramlett's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|309.0
|315.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett, who has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
- With 123 points, Bramlett currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.829 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.266
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.148
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.174
|2.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.017
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.309
|1.764
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.