Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.829 mark ranked 20th in the field.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 5.020. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.