Jorge Campillo betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598. He finished 24th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.694, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.