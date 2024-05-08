Jorge Campillo betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Jorge Campillo of Spain plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo enters play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 24th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Campillo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Jorge Campillo has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging -2.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of 0.458 in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101, which ranks 113th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 96th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.239.
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|297.2
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Campillo has 121 points, placing him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.210. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598. He finished 24th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.886. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Campillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.694, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.101
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.239
|1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.432
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.167
|-2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.403
|0.458
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
