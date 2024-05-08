Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Jonathan Byrd takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
- Jonathan Byrd has averaged 272.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging -0.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.3
|272.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.19%
|28.57%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.80
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.44%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|9.52%
Byrd's best finishes
- Byrd took part in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Last season Byrd's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -11 and finished 12th.
- Byrd placed 189th in the FedExCup standings with 125 points last season.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.299
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.515
|1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.527
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.454
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.740
|2.038
Byrd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-68-66-68
|-12
|11
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|68-69-70-70
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
