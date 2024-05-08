PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Jonathan Byrd takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
    • Jonathan Byrd has averaged 272.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd is averaging -0.323 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.3272.8
    Greens in Regulation %15165.19%28.57%
    Putts Per Round6828.8029.2
    Par Breakers18019.44%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%9.52%

    Byrd's best finishes

    • Byrd took part in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 26.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Last season Byrd's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot -11 and finished 12th.
    • Byrd placed 189th in the FedExCup standings with 125 points last season.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.2990.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-0.5151.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.5270.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.454-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-0.7402.038

    Byrd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-68-66-68-1211
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1268-69-70-70-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

