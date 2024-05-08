PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at -8, good for a 62nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Dahmen has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has an average of -3.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.042 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.529 mark (20th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 185th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151290.0295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.36%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.01%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Dahmen has 199 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3530.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5292.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.179-1.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting185-1.006-3.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.303-2.042

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

