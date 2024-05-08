Joel Dahmen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Joel Dahmen finished the weekend at -8, good for a 62nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for better results.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Dahmen has an average finish of 59th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dahmen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -3.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.042 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.353 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.529 mark (20th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dahmen's -1.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 185th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.0
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.01%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Dahmen has 199 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.094 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.929, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.353
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.529
|2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.179
|-1.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-1.006
|-3.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.303
|-2.042
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.