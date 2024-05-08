Joel Dahmen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Dahmen has an average finish of 59th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Dahmen has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.

Joel Dahmen has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -3.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.