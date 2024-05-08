Joe Highsmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Joe Highsmith struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, Highsmith has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Highsmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.365 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.379 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|299.8
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
- Currently, Highsmith has 141 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.966. He finished 21st in that event.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.636
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.379
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.293
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.374
|-1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.097
|-0.365
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.