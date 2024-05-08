PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Joe Highsmith struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Highsmith has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Highsmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.365 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.636 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.379 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77299.8305.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.32%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 141 points, ranking him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.966. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.636-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3790.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2930.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.374-1.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.097-0.365

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.