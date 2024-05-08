Joe Highsmith betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.966. He finished 21st in that event.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).