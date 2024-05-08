Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Jimmy Stanger enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Stanger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Stanger has an average finish of 29th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stanger is averaging 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stanger is averaging -1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.535 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.2 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 170th on TOUR with a mark of -0.577.
- On the greens, Stanger has registered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|305.2
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Stanger's best finishes
- Stanger has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 213 points, Stanger currently ranks 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.
- Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.538 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 35th in the field.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.535
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.577
|-2.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.013
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.074
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.128
|-1.120
Stanger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.