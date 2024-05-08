Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.

Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.538 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.594, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.